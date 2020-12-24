Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $3.30. Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 18,610 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Atb Cap Markets raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5231902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$43,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,000. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,598. Over the last three months, insiders bought 183,640 shares of company stock valued at $414,559.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

