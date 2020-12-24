AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.90.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,259 shares of company stock worth $8,442,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

