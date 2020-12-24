Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

