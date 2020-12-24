American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of ARA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 402.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

