State Street Corp Boosts Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

State Street Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.60% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XFOR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

XFOR opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

