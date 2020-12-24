State Street Corp Buys 31,245 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Passage Bio worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PASG opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

