State Street Corp Invests $3.15 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 153,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $788,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 451.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 2,212,741 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $96,159,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $40,005,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

NKLA stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

