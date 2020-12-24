State Street Corp Buys 4,760 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Braskem were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.