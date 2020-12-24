State Street Corp Buys 26,218 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.