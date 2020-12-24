LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LG Display were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

LPL opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

