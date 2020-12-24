Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

