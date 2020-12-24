Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) PT Raised to $17.00

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALEX. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.