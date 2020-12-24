UGI (NYSE:UGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 388,787 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

