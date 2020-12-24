BlackRock Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.