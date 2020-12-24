BlackRock Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,794 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.64% of Cerecor worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 118.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 30.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 77,533 shares of company stock valued at $183,116 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

