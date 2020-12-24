BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,077 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 152,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $151.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

