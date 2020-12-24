Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $18,600,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UPST stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

