Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros Sells 159,692 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BLI opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.97. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,819,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

