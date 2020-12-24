BlackRock Inc. Sells 271,144 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,463,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 271,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Globalstar worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Globalstar by 33.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,487,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Globalstar by 53.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Separately, BidaskClub raised Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

