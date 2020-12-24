Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.45% of Concrete Pumping worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

