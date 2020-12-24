BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEGH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

LEGH stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $358.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,899,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $962,972. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.