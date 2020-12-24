BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,404 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

