Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFE. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,156 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SFE opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

