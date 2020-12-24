Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 11,196 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of Unity Bancorp worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

