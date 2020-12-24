Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iCAD were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.18. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

