FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of FS Bancorp worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $240.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

