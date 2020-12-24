United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

