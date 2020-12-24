AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

