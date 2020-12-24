First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $27.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Busey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.