BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

BCRX opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

