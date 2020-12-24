Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $563.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners during the third quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and product launches were also impressive. Invisalign portfolio’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected despite the challenging business environment. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.07.

Align Technology stock opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $931,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

