VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $806.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.