Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WATT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energous by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Energous in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Read More: Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.