Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

ETR DUE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.10. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €33.38 ($39.27).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

