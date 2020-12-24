Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.92.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $207.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,346.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $428,580.00. Insiders have sold a total of 218,705 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 109.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

