Critical Contrast: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Middlefield Banc pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Middlefield Banc and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Citizens & Northern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 15.31% 6.51% 0.71% Citizens & Northern 18.73% 9.17% 1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.33 $12.71 million $1.95 11.10 Citizens & Northern $84.06 million 3.63 $19.50 million $1.70 11.29

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides lending products comprising mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as commercial letters-of-credit. In addition, the company offers trust and financial management services consisting of administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans; investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products, as well as mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. Further, it reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company operates 30 banking offices in Bradford, Cameron, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Steuben and Chemung County in New York; and a loan production office in Elmira, New York. Citizens & Northern Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

