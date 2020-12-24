Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.67

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $260.67 and traded as high as $303.00. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $303.00, with a volume of 181,437 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £936.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,124 shares of company stock worth $10,103,418.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

