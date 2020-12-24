Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $4.90. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 245,177 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.82.

The stock has a market cap of C$640.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$138.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

About Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

