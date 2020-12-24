eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,894,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,585,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,339,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.51 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

