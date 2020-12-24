Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $26,179,000.

NYSE:LI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

