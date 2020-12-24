Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $88.73.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

