Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,089.95

Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,089.95 and traded as high as $2,470.00. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) shares last traded at $2,444.00, with a volume of 90,799 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) target price on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter plc (CCC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,176 ($28.43).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,272.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

