TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,764,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.