Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.00

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $412.00 and traded as high as $472.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 4,223,625 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

