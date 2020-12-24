Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.00

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $412.00 and traded as high as $472.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $472.00, with a volume of 4,223,625 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 412. The company has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

