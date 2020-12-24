Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.46.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

