Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETH. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:ETH opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $504.07 million, a P/E ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

