Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precision BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.21. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

