Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $3.06. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 4,434,810 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$422.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

