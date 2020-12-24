Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

