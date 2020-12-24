fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

OTCMKTS FUBO opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

